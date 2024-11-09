Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 152,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,823.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,636 shares of company stock valued at $904,677. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,464,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,361,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

