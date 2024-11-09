Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 10,035 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $3,220,136.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,402,390.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,536 shares of company stock worth $39,966,465. Corporate insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 30,274,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,750. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

