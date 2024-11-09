Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Adeia Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADEA traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $11.52. 1,125,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,499. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.57. Adeia has a 52-week low of $8.94 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Adeia will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 59.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,365,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,857 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 444,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 62,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

Featured Articles

