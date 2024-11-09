ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.06 and last traded at $39.19. 52,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 61,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ADEN. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ADENTRA from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ADENTRA from C$51.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ADENTRA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

ADENTRA Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 1,100 shares of ADENTRA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $42,965.12. 10.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ADENTRA

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

