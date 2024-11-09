Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Raised by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at $7,916,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 233,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 55,226 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $3,304,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

