Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 14.4 %
Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. 2,277,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $184.27.
Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.
