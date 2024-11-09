Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 14.4 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $22.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.16. 2,277,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.76. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $184.27.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WMS

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.