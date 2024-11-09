Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,306,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,007,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,051,000 after buying an additional 874,920 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $411,106,000 after purchasing an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $18,151,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,966,837 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,617,000 after purchasing an additional 252,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.90. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.