Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. 2,837,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,156. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -550.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

