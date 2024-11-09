Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.63 and traded as low as $54.80. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $55.34, with a volume of 100,183 shares changing hands.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

