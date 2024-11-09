Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut their price target on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.22.

Altus Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of AIF traded up C$2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 321,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,570. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$35.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 943.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$132.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 1.7263823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Kimberly Carter sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Also, Director William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

