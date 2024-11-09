Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.850-5.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ameren also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.690 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEE. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised Ameren to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Shares of AEE traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.19. 2,268,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $90.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 63.06%.

In related news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

