Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi Sells 5,214 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,214 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $271,388.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,522.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.29 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. StockNews.com lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

