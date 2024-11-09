Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $47.94. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.65, with a volume of 156,806 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.79% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,061.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $139,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,256.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $386,523.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,061.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,691,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,663,000 after purchasing an additional 680,976 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,189,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,550,000 after buying an additional 338,653 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,085,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Stories

