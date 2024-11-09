Analysts Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$139.55

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$139.55.

DOL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Dollarama from C$143.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. Insiders sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$89.93 and a 1-year high of C$152.42.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a return on equity of 156.46% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.59%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

