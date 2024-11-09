Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Has $86.87 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,986 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.1% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $86,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,097,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 28,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $524.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $499.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $386.74 and a fifty-two week high of $528.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.27% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,370 shares of company stock worth $153,495,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.17.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

