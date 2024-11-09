AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APP. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AppLovin from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.31.

NASDAQ APP traded up $43.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.01. 15,031,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,260,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $101.08. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $292.86.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. AppLovin had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 84.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. AppLovin’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,164,396 shares in the company, valued at $88,121,489.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 72,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $5,472,193.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,164,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,121,489.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

