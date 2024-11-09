ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13, reports. The firm had revenue of $682.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.55 million. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.68%.

ARC Resources Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AETUF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 9,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.72. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.1251 dividend. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

