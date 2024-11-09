Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells $161,673.40 in Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 27,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $161,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,015.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ardelyx Stock Down 20.5 %

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.07 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 458,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 100.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 536,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 269,046 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 365,809 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

