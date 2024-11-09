ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8-4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion. ARM also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

ARM Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARM traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,469,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,921,943. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.03 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 5.40. ARM has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $188.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ARM will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

