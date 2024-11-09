Assetmark Inc. Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,953 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.57% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $233,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $120.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

