Assetmark Inc. Has $160.65 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,559 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Everest Group worth $160,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,062.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $406.00 to $402.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.00.

Everest Group Stock Up 1.7 %

EG opened at $368.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.43. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

