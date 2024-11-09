Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,652,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.38% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $98,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

