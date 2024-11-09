Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Astec Industries worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 425.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $862.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently -650.00%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

