ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 5,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 1,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

