Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.050-7.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Atmos Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.05-7.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

ATO stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.19. The company had a trading volume of 801,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $110.40 and a 52 week high of $145.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

