Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Stake Lessened by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

AVDV stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.