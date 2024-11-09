Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 1,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 26,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Avenir Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc, engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names.

