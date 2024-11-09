B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 30,808 shares traded.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile
B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.