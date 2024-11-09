B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $2.96. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 30,808 shares traded.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 638,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

