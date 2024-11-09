B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BTG. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BTG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,590,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,979. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $448.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.28 million. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. B2Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 24.7% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 72.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

