Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Stephanie Cuskley Purchases 1,000 Shares

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Stephanie Cuskley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$38.97 per share, with a total value of C$38,971.20.

Stephanie Cuskley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Stephanie Cuskley purchased 185 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,904.35.

Shares of TSE:BDGI opened at C$37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.14. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.21.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

