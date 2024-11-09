Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSPA remained flat at $57.11 on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $57.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, savings, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home construction, improvement, and equity loans, auto, boat, RV, personal, commercial, and small business loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards.

