Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (BSPA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of BSPA remained flat at $57.11 on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1. Ballston Spa Bancorp has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $57.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.
About Ballston Spa Bancorp
