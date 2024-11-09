Barclays Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $55.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

NTLA traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.73. 2,418,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,846. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.22.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.