Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 3.3 %

WYNN opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 999.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 400,911 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,985,000 after buying an additional 364,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 6,720.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,050,000 after buying an additional 253,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after buying an additional 204,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the third quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

