Barclays Increases Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $67.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALRM. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of ALRM stock traded up $6.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. 903,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,904. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,710,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,257,000 after purchasing an additional 158,465 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alarm.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,889,000 after acquiring an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after acquiring an additional 64,424 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

