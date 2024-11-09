Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Barings BDC had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.
Barings BDC Stock Performance
Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67.
Barings BDC Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 96.30%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Barings BDC Company Profile
Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.
