BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.99 and traded as low as $114.30. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $117.15, with a volume of 1,984 shares traded.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.08 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 28.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

