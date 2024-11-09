Beckerman Institutional LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,785,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,273,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,583,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,996,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 1,156,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,002,000 after purchasing an additional 178,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,353,000 after buying an additional 521,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.