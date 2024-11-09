Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases Shares of 15,620 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

