Beckerman Institutional LLC Purchases Shares of 18,262 Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA)

Beckerman Institutional LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC owned about 0.14% of Simplify MBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify MBS ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MTBA opened at $50.39 on Friday. Simplify MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84.

Simplify MBS ETF Company Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

