Beckerman Institutional LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $624.32 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $433.80 and a fifty-two week high of $626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.05.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

