Beta Wealth Group Inc. Buys 1,675 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.6% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

