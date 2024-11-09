Beta Wealth Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.65.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

EMR stock opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $128.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

