Beta Wealth Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 91.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

