Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Beta Wealth Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after buying an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,876 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.13.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

