BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Stock Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of BioLineRx
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.