BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioLineRx

BioLineRx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 225,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.93.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioLineRx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLRX. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.