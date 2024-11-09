Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$5.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.64.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.1118631 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

