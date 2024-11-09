Black Hawk Acquisition (NASDAQ:BKHA) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 1,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.
Black Hawk Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26.
Institutional Trading of Black Hawk Acquisition
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $752,000.
About Black Hawk Acquisition
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
