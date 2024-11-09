Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. Black Hills also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE BKH traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 456,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.47.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

See Also

