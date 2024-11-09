BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Position Lowered by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust comprises about 1.8% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,266,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,285,000 after purchasing an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,749,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,666 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,290,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 498,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 304,378 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BGY opened at $5.54 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0338 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.