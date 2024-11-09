Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Blue Owl Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 85.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.6%.

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.86. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at $135,420.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

